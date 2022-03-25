Advantech and VinBigData co-operate in AI solutions

VIETNAM, March 25 - The signing ceremony between Advantech Việt Nam Co., Ltd and VinBigData JSC. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Advantech Việt Nam Co., Ltd and VinBigData JSC signed a strategic co-operation agreement in providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and IoT applications for customers in Việt Nam and the region in Hà Nội yesterday.

In order to maximise the strengths of each side, as well as promote the existing partnership, the two sides have co-operated to package solutions related to the application of artificial intelligence in smart public security surveillance camera systems, smart healthcare, smart infrastructure and city.

Both sides will focus on developing solutions for applying artificial intelligence in the field of computer vision.

The combination of VinBigData and Advantech is expected to bring smart, highly applicable products and technology solutions that meet the strict demands of the market and at the same time have the most suitable cost for customers.

The signing of a strategic partnership not only marks an important milestone in the co-operation process between Advantech Việt Nam and VinBigData, but also a strong commitment to continuously improve the quality of products and services, as well as bringing the most optimal technology solutions to domestic customers and towards Southeast Asia. — VNS