Tuscaloosa’s Cigar Mansion Ranked World’s Best

R & R Cigars’ historic house lands atop Top 6 Cigar Mansions List

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R & R Cigars - The Cigar Mansion joins five other domestic and international cigar destinations as the world’s best cigar mansions. The Tuscaloosa favorite’s cigar selection, ambiance, world-class Bourbon bar, amenities, and historic setting contributed to garnering the top spot. The full Top 6 Cigar Mansions list includes:

1. R & R Cigars – The Cigar Mansion
2. Grand Cathedral Cigars
3. Biggs Mansion
4. Zigarren Herzog am Hafen
5. Chaloner’s Cigar House
6. Graycliff Hotel

R & R Cigars, Chicago’s Biggs Mansion, and Chaloner’s Cigar House of Adrian, Michigan garner high marks for their historical setting. The expansive Zigarren Herzog am Hafen is a heritage site housed in the port of Berlin’s canteen building. Whereas Tampa’s Grand Cathedral, a church converted into a cigar mansion, and legendary Bahamian resort destination, Graycliff, offer unique twists on the classic cigar mansion.

About R & R Cigars: Founded by father and son Randy and Reagan Starner, R & R Cigars – The Cigar Mansion is located at Tuscaloosa’s historic Maxwell House. It is the ideal showcase for world-class cigars and the South’s premier whiskey bar. Learn more about R & R Cigars here.

