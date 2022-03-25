ESI Provides a Wide Range of Equipment That Meets the Needs of Rural Alaska Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Source Inc. (ESI) carries the most durable, effective equipment for businesses in rural Alaska. The Alaska-based company provides unparalleled service and support across the state and can ship parts and equipment to any location.
Tested and built Arctic Tough, ESI’s product line powers rural Alaskan business in a wide range of industries, including oil, gas, and construction. The ESI catalog includes several products that enable businesses in every corner of Alaska to work all year long:
• JCB 1CX Backhoe Loader: A popular, compact backhoe loader with both a front load and backhoe.
• ES5000 Self-Contained Mobile Industrial Heater: An ESI-manufactured mobile heater ideal for arctic cold conditions and emergency heating facilities.
• Mobile Water Pumps: ESI mobile water pumps ideal equipment for mitigating floods and fires, dewatering construction sites, mining operations and more.
• Backup and Prime Power Generators: Cold weather tested generators provide reliable power in temperatures as low as -40 degrees.
ESI works to offer the best kind of cold-weather-tested equipment meets the needs of rural Alaskan businesses. Its equipment helps both small businesses and large corporations continue running through the harsh weather while ensuring efficiency and the safety of their staff.
ESI has a long history of meeting unique needs in Alaska and responding to emergencies in the community:
• ESI delivered ES5000 heaters on HERC air flight after a school fire occurred at a rural Alaskan school.
• ESI custom designed a trailer-mounted water pump/generator combo to assist the Village of Healy Lake in constructing yearly ice roads for community access.
• ESI provides generators for mountaintop communication sites to provide continuous power for essential functions, such as education, emergency response, infrastructure support and medical services.
Vice President, Nick Ferree, explains what how ESI equipment in uniquely fit to meet the needs of customers across the state of Alaska.
“ESI is locally situated to provide quick and efficient support across the state. Our equipment is designed and tested in interior Alaska, and it’s been thoroughly tested in extremely cold and harsh conditions across Alaska. For the last twenty years, our equipment has been in use in the harshest environments in Alaska. We’ve learned a lot from that and are constantly looking for new ways to improve our equipment.”
Find ESI’s entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.
Karen Wilken
Tested and built Arctic Tough, ESI’s product line powers rural Alaskan business in a wide range of industries, including oil, gas, and construction. The ESI catalog includes several products that enable businesses in every corner of Alaska to work all year long:
• JCB 1CX Backhoe Loader: A popular, compact backhoe loader with both a front load and backhoe.
• ES5000 Self-Contained Mobile Industrial Heater: An ESI-manufactured mobile heater ideal for arctic cold conditions and emergency heating facilities.
• Mobile Water Pumps: ESI mobile water pumps ideal equipment for mitigating floods and fires, dewatering construction sites, mining operations and more.
• Backup and Prime Power Generators: Cold weather tested generators provide reliable power in temperatures as low as -40 degrees.
ESI works to offer the best kind of cold-weather-tested equipment meets the needs of rural Alaskan businesses. Its equipment helps both small businesses and large corporations continue running through the harsh weather while ensuring efficiency and the safety of their staff.
ESI has a long history of meeting unique needs in Alaska and responding to emergencies in the community:
• ESI delivered ES5000 heaters on HERC air flight after a school fire occurred at a rural Alaskan school.
• ESI custom designed a trailer-mounted water pump/generator combo to assist the Village of Healy Lake in constructing yearly ice roads for community access.
• ESI provides generators for mountaintop communication sites to provide continuous power for essential functions, such as education, emergency response, infrastructure support and medical services.
Vice President, Nick Ferree, explains what how ESI equipment in uniquely fit to meet the needs of customers across the state of Alaska.
“ESI is locally situated to provide quick and efficient support across the state. Our equipment is designed and tested in interior Alaska, and it’s been thoroughly tested in extremely cold and harsh conditions across Alaska. For the last twenty years, our equipment has been in use in the harshest environments in Alaska. We’ve learned a lot from that and are constantly looking for new ways to improve our equipment.”
Find ESI’s entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.
Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn