ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 25-28) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (March 25-28), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Restrictions include a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 near Loop 101 in the West Valley. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 75th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 28) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue also closed. DETOURS : Drivers on eastbound I-10 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 28) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider local westbound alternate routes.

(Pima Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) between Hayden and Scottsdale roads in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 27) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Hayden Road, Scottsdale Road and Tatum Boulevard closed . DETOUR : Consider alternate routes including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to reach other open westbound Loop 101 on-ramps (including 56th Street) during the weekend restrictions.

East- and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramps to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 27) for construction. Westbound SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road also closed. DETOURS : Alternate routes include exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road. Drivers on Ellsworth Road also can reach Loop 202 via westbound Elliot Road.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane at 16th Street from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday (March 26) for center barrier wall repairs. Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes at 16th Street. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and consider using I-10 near downtown Phoenix as an alternate route. Note : I-17 also closed intermittently overnight near Seventh Avenue between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday (March 27) for utility work. Expect brief rolling closures up to 20 minutes each time. I-17 ramps and frontage roads at Seventh Avenue also will be closed at times overnight . Allow extra travel time.

24th Street closed in both directions at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 26) for traffic signal work. Only right turns allowed at on- and off-ramps . DETOUR: Alternate routes include 32nd Street.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.