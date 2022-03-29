MontaVista MVShield Provides Targeted Support Services for CentOS and Rocky Linux for Network Service Providers
— Jim Gallagher, Global Account Manager at MontaVista Software
MontaVista MVShield provides a unique productized support service for CentOS and Rocky Linux especially optimized for the Service Provider market and OpenRAN. With the end-of-life announcement for CentOS Linux 8, MVShield will provide long term support platforms utilizing any of the CentOS or Rocky Linux releases.
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced availability of an optimized service package built on the market-leading MVShield product, offering support for platforms derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux via the CentOS and Rocky Linux projects.
Service Providers can take advantage of the full reach of the CentOS and Rocky Linux ecosystem, while adding their custom platform content, content outside the distribution ecosystem, or by choosing adapted versions of the userspace packages or the Linux kernel. Additionally, MontaVista provides engineering services to customize the hardware support layer of CentOS or Rocky to provide support for optimized hardware configurations such as those required for Intelligent Edge applications. This allows a unique and unrestricted combination of excellence from the embedded and enterprise Linux realms.
Of primary importance to Service Providers is the availability and responsiveness of the network. MontaVista and MVShield effectively address this demanding requirement by providing MontaVista’s world renowned Carrier-Grade testing services to Enterprise distributions. This, coupled with an SLA that is customizable up to 24x7 services and telecom-grade response times with deep dedicated expert support can meet any global enterprise demands.
MVShield services are a cost- effective platform for Service Provider networks which typically include solutions running an enterprise Linux operating system, such as core nodes that form part of the OpenRAN architecture. Other key solution areas MVShield supports are nodes running a Virtual Network Function (VNF), Microservices hosting environments, or platforms providing base images and VNFs for networked application development.
Additionally, MVShield provides all the above in an effective and flexible cost model with MVShield adopters enjoying on average 50% cost savings over other enterprise Linux support providers. MVShield also provides a lifecycle support commitment of 10+ years for each minor release of CentOS Linux or Rocky Linux, regardless of the Linux community’s end-of-life announcements.
Finally, and most importantly, MVShield has already been adopted and is currently in-place supporting multiple Tier1 network equipment providers and network service providers.
Supporting Quote:
“We are proud to be able to offer an optimized support package specifically geared towards the Service Provider market with MVShield,” said Jim Gallagher, Global Account Manager at MontaVista. “We are now leveraging our networking success and deep technical expertise and knowledge to provide the same level of excellence to the enterprise space with CentOS and Rocky Linux support, emphasizing the message MontaVista is a supplier you can trust in any Linux environment.”
MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.
About MontaVista Software
MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.
For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com
*Linux® is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries.
MontaVista® is a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
