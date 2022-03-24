Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,331 in the last 365 days.

Man Indicted for Robbery in Togiak

March 24, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 32-year-old Christopher Chuckwuk on one count of Robbery in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, and one count Theft in the Second Degree.

The charges stem from a robbery alleged to have occurred in Togiak on March 17, 2022.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Chuckwuk faces sentences of up to 20 years imprisonment for Robbery in the First Degree, up to 10 years imprisonment for Robbery in the Second Degree, and up to Five years for Theft in the Second Degree.

This incident was investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr. Chuckwuk is currently in custody on $20,000 bail.

CONTACT: Dillingham Assistant District Attorney Will Vitkus at (907) 842-2482.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

You just read:

Man Indicted for Robbery in Togiak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.