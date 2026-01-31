Enick Bell Sentenced to Serve 35 Years on Two Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree

January 30, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) - Today, Enick A. Bell was sentenced in Superior Court to 35 years to serve for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor. Once released, Bell will have 15 years of probation and lifetime registration requirement.

Enick A. Bell was convicted by an Anchorage jury on June 24, 2025, for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. The conviction stemmed from conduct occurring in 2014 and 2015, when the minor victim was between 6 and 8 years old. The victim disclosed the abuse in 2018. The trial took place June 16-23, 2025, and the jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts on June 24, 2025.

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial and sentencing in Anchorage. He imposed a sentence of 35 yrs with 10 years suspended and 15 years of probation for each count. 10 years to run consecutive, but the rest to run concurrent. The State had recommended a sentence of 35 yrs with 5 years suspended for count 1 and 35 years with 10 years suspended for count 2, for a consecutive total of 55 years to serve.

The Anchorage District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the victim for their bravery in reporting these crimes and testifying, and the Anchorage Police Department for their work and dedication in this case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt and Assistant Attorney General Jessica Haines, with the assistance of victim witness paralegals Mindi Johnson and Tanna Severson. The case was investigated by Detective Jack Kleinsmith with the Anchorage Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.