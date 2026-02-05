Three Department of Law Attorneys Chosen to Fill Judicial Roles

February 4, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Three Department of Law Attorneys have been selected to fill judicial vacancies. Two state appointments were made by Governor Mike Dunleavy, and one federal nomination by President Trump confirmed today by the U.S. Senate.

“When the Department’s attorneys are chosen to serve on the bench, it reflects well on themâ€”and on Alaska,” said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. “We’ll miss their daily leadership at the Department of Law, but the State is better off when judges bring real experience, sound judgment, and a public-service ethic forged in the trenches. These appointments strengthen Alaska’s courts, and I’m proud of the work these lawyers have done and the service they’ll continue to provide from the bench.”

First, Governor Dunleavy appointed Chief Assistant Attorney General RuthAnne Beach to serve on the Alaska Court of Appeals. Chief AAG Beach has served in the Office of Criminal Appeals since 2017. Throughout her time with the Department, she has demonstrated exceptional legal skill, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to the fair administration of justice. Her appointment is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication and service to the people of Alaska.

Second, Governor Dunleavy appointed John Haley to the Anchorage District Court. Senior AAG Haley served in the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit, and previously in criminal prosecution roles within the Department. His dedication and steadfastness resulted in millions of dollars being returned to Alaskan consumers.

Finally, President Trump nominated Senior Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson to serve as a United States District Judge for the District of Alaska. The U.S. Senate has formally confirmed Senior AAG Peterson this morning. Senior AAG Peterson started in the Criminal Division as the fish and game prosecutor, before moving to the Civil Division to advise to represent the Board of Fisheries. His successes in the Criminal and Civil Divisions and his ability to navigate complex legal issues helped him secure this nomination.

# # #

