Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,218 in the last 365 days.

Cleantech Stock Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC)- Video Interview on Money TV

SIRC is featured in a Money TV interview with Donald Baillargeon, discussing a pending name change to reflect the business moving forward.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPK:SIRC)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar stock media alert from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company is featured in a Money TV interview with Donald Baillargeon, discussing a pending name change to reflect the business moving forward.

Watch the video interview:
On MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) COO Troy Clymer announced a pending name change.
https://vimeo.com/691905029

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: . Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure : this news release featuring SIRC is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com
Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

About Investorideas.com and http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/
https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here

On MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) COO Troy Clymer announced a pending name change

You just read:

Cleantech Stock Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC)- Video Interview on Money TV

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.