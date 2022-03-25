Cleantech Stock Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC)- Video Interview on Money TV

SIRC is featured in a Money TV interview with Donald Baillargeon, discussing a pending name change to reflect the business moving forward.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPK:SIRC)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar stock media alert from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company is featured in a Money TV interview with Donald Baillargeon, discussing a pending name change to reflect the business moving forward.

Watch the video interview:

On MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) COO Troy Clymer announced a pending name change.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

