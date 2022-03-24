Blue Handle Publishing announces new online learning platform
BookPumaOnline.com aims to help writers of all levels improve via self-guided and live courses
Through our online courses and editing services, we can aid anyone involved in the rapidly changing publishing business.”AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Handle Publishing is proud to announce its new online video learning platform — BookPumaOnline.com
— Charles D'Amico, Book Puma Founder
Through the website, writers of all types and skill levels now have a digital hub to learn about the craft of writing, the art and science of editing, and the business of book publishing through self-guided and live streaming video courses.
The site is an expansion of Book Puma Editorial Services, which offers traditional development and manuscript editing services for its customers using a revolutionary model providing the best quality and cost-control measures. While Book Puma is a part of the publishing company, Blue Handle operates as a traditional publisher and does not require its authors to purchase any services.
“The idea behind Book Puma is to help as many writers as possible,” said Book Puma and BHP founder and President Charles D’Amico. “We can only impact so many authors by publishing books through Blue Handle. But through our online courses and editing services, we can aid anyone involved in the rapidly changing publishing business.”
BookPumaOnline offers its MasterClass-style courses as standalone purchases or via a $7.99 monthly subscription. Its instructors include award-winning authors, veteran copy editors, industry experts, and professional academics.
Their subjects vary from starting at square one, beating writers block, creating compelling characters, writing page-turning fiction, editing 101, and balancing writing with everything else in an author’s life.
Starting in April, BookPumaOnline will also feature live, interactive courses. Up first is a four-week course with award-winning author Rick Treon (also the Editorial Director for Blue Handle Publishing) who’ll help authors craft stories so engaging and fast-paced that readers won’t be able to put them down.
“And we’re adding more content and instructors every month,” D’Amico said. “We’re focused on making the site as useful as possible for as many writers as possible.”
Charles D'Amico
Book Puma Editorial Services
+1 806-513-2000
Charles@bluehandlepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other