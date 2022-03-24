Councilmember Katz Invites Residents to an Online Community Conversation on Friday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m. with Owner of El Mercat in Rockville

MARYLAND, March 24 - ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022—Councilmember Sidney Katz will host another installment of “Sidney’s Community Conversations” next Friday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m. and invites all residents to join him for an engaging conversation about a local business. The event will take place on the online video communications platform Zoom.

“Sidney’s Community Conversations” is a monthly series of online events where Councilmember Katz invites community businesses to join him for a fun and casual conversation. This coming week, Councilmember Katz will be joined by George Rodrigues, chef and owner of El Mercat Bar de Tapas restaurant in downtown Rockville.

El Mercat is a restaurant that represents the essence of Spanish cultural diversity. Its menu allows guests to savor different dishes and takes them through a vibrant Spanish culinary journey with exciting flavors and true tapas flare.

“The variety of international cuisine in Montgomery County is astounding, and it grows more and more every year,” said Councilmember Katz. “I’m excited to talk to one of the newest additions to our County’s global menu about why they selected Montgomery County to start their business, and what delicious food our residents can expect to try when they visit this new and popular restaurant.”

For more information about this local business, see a recent video interview.

Those wishing to join can register at the following Zoom link.