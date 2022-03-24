William Smith Brings the Experience of Royal Cup Coffee to Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- When William Smith (AKA Bill Smith) founded Double Iron Consulting in 2021, he had one thing in mind: to help businesses navigate the obstacles of running a business while maintaining relationships and fostering strategic growth. Running a business requires a mix of skills and strategy. Due to his long experience in his family's business, Royal Cup Coffee, Bill Smith has these skills.
William Smith is the grandson of William E. Smith, Sr., the founder of Royal Cup Coffee. In 1950, the senior Smith bought the Batterton Coffee Company, later renaming it Royal Cup. Henry T. Batterton started the company in 1896 and built it from humble beginnings. Batterton served coffee from horse-drawn wagons.
The sweet flavor and freshness Batterton served was described as royal. When William E. Smith bought the company, he chose a new company name, Royal Cup Coffee, a business name that has stuck to date.
At Royal Cup Coffee, Bill Smith honed his business and managerial skills. When the company passed on to the second generation of Smith owners, Bill Smith had come of age and could spend summer breaks interning at this family-owned business. The experience of roasting coffee, receiving customer orders, and delivering the coffee products ensured the young Smith learned the basics of business at a young age. Serving on the frontline served Bill in many ways, more so in handling customers and receiving clients' feedback on the frontline.
As the business grew, so did William Smith's skills set. He embarked on taking more responsibilities, which further sharpened his leadership capabilities. From managing operations and overseeing the supply chain to supervising sales territories, Bill Smith was on track for even greater responsibilities.
That came sooner rather than later when he became the President and CEO of Royal Cup Coffee in 2014. With Bill Smith at the helm, Royal Cup Coffee underwent a major rebranding initiative and completed a big-time infrastructure project.
In 2020, William Smith's tenure at Royal Cup Coffee came to a successful conclusion. Notably, he was the last Smith family CEO, as the board decided to promote a non-family CEO to take the business forward. He, however, sits on the board to provide strategic direction and advice.
After his exit, William Smith jumped into the world of consultancy with the founding of Double Iron Consulting. His objective at Double Iron is to assist small business owners and family enterprises in achieving their objectives. With his long experience and hands-on running of a family business, no one is better positioned to help business owners and executives navigate the challenging world of business.
Typical services that Double Iron Consulting offers include succession planning, leadership development, change management, internal alignment, strategic growth, and customer experience. William Smith believes in giving outside perspective on these key areas in a way that entrenches the client's trust and respects family values.
Adam Richardson
William Smith is the grandson of William E. Smith, Sr., the founder of Royal Cup Coffee. In 1950, the senior Smith bought the Batterton Coffee Company, later renaming it Royal Cup. Henry T. Batterton started the company in 1896 and built it from humble beginnings. Batterton served coffee from horse-drawn wagons.
The sweet flavor and freshness Batterton served was described as royal. When William E. Smith bought the company, he chose a new company name, Royal Cup Coffee, a business name that has stuck to date.
At Royal Cup Coffee, Bill Smith honed his business and managerial skills. When the company passed on to the second generation of Smith owners, Bill Smith had come of age and could spend summer breaks interning at this family-owned business. The experience of roasting coffee, receiving customer orders, and delivering the coffee products ensured the young Smith learned the basics of business at a young age. Serving on the frontline served Bill in many ways, more so in handling customers and receiving clients' feedback on the frontline.
As the business grew, so did William Smith's skills set. He embarked on taking more responsibilities, which further sharpened his leadership capabilities. From managing operations and overseeing the supply chain to supervising sales territories, Bill Smith was on track for even greater responsibilities.
That came sooner rather than later when he became the President and CEO of Royal Cup Coffee in 2014. With Bill Smith at the helm, Royal Cup Coffee underwent a major rebranding initiative and completed a big-time infrastructure project.
In 2020, William Smith's tenure at Royal Cup Coffee came to a successful conclusion. Notably, he was the last Smith family CEO, as the board decided to promote a non-family CEO to take the business forward. He, however, sits on the board to provide strategic direction and advice.
After his exit, William Smith jumped into the world of consultancy with the founding of Double Iron Consulting. His objective at Double Iron is to assist small business owners and family enterprises in achieving their objectives. With his long experience and hands-on running of a family business, no one is better positioned to help business owners and executives navigate the challenging world of business.
Typical services that Double Iron Consulting offers include succession planning, leadership development, change management, internal alignment, strategic growth, and customer experience. William Smith believes in giving outside perspective on these key areas in a way that entrenches the client's trust and respects family values.
Adam Richardson
Whats New Market Watch
+1 404-555-0194
email us here