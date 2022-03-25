Anthony Mongeluzo Joins Board of Southern New Jersey Development Council

Anthony Mongeluzo

I hope to contribute my experience and entrepreneurial spirit to the board as we work together to chart a positive economic course filled with opportunity.” — Anthony Mongeluzo, CEO, PCS

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Mongeluzo has joined the Southern New Jersey Development Council as its newest member of the Board of Trustees.

Mongeluzo, CEO of Moorestown-based PCS, an I.T. firm with a national footprint, has more than 20 years of experience directing technology companies. Mongeluzo employs more than 250 employees among his companies.

“I am honored to join the Southern New Jersey Development Council,” Mongeluzo said. “It is a dynamic organization that never ceases to find a way to engage top leadership in our area for the good of all residents and businesses in South New Jersey. I hope to contribute my experience and entrepreneurial spirit to the board as we work together to chart a positive economic course filled with opportunity.”

PCS is a national, award-winning I.T. consulting and service firm providing I.T. solutions for businesses. It has offices in six states N.J., PA, DE, MD, VA and N.Y.

“No one has all the innovative ideas,” said Mongeluzo. “However, by working collaboratively, the Council improves the business climate in south New Jersey and acts as a stimulus for more significant economic opportunities for everyone,” Mongeluzo said.

Key leaders and decision makers from the public and private sector comprise the Council. It represents organizations among 30 broad business types, including casino/gaming industry development, education, engineers, the health care industry, transportation, and tourism. It describes itself as south New Jersey’s “unified voice for progress.”

###