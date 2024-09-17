New Jersey's Daniel Tavares Wins Second World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Expands Academy in Clementon, NJ

Daniel Tavares with World Championship Medal

Jiu-Jitsu Expert Daniel Tavares Defeats Five Consecutive Black Belt to Win World Title

“Jiu-Jitsu teaches discipline, builds confidence, and fosters resilience,” Tavares said. “For children, it’s an excellent way to build character and learn respect.” — Daniel Tavares, World Jiu-Jitsu Champion

CLEMENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Daniel Tavares has claimed his second Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, solidifying his legacy as one of the top competitors in the sport. The championship, held from August 29-31, 2024, in Las Vegas, brought together the best masters athletes from across the globe. During his championship run, he triumphed over five highly skilled black belt opponents to secure the title, including three former world champions. Tavares, who competes in the Masters 3 lightweight division, dedicated this victory to his second daughter and humorously remarked, “Now I just need one more for my wife, Marina.”

A fifth-degree black belt and Pan-American champion, Tavares’ victory marks his continued success in the highly competitive world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. His previous World Championship win came in 2018, and since then, he has earned silver and bronze medals at the world championships, along with being the Pan-American champion in 2024 and 2023. Now, with two world titles to his name, he is as committed as ever to promoting the physical and mental benefits of Jiu-Jitsu to all.

In addition to his tournament success, Tavares recently expanded his renowned Jiu-Jitsu academy in Clementon, NJ. The Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy offers classes for students of all ages and abilities, with participants ranging from as young as four years old to 73. Tavares emphasizes that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is for everyone—children, teens, adults, and seniors alike.

“Jiu-Jitsu teaches discipline, builds confidence, and fosters resilience,” Tavares said. “For children, it’s an excellent way to build character and learn respect, while adults benefit from fitness and self-defense skills. Age is not a barrier—my students prove that anyone can learn and thrive in this sport.”

Tavares’ Academy offers a welcoming environment for students at all skill levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners. To introduce more people to the life-changing benefits of Jiu-Jitsu, the Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy is offering a free introductory class to anyone interested in experiencing this martial art firsthand taught by a two-time world champion.

To learn more about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and join a class, visit the Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy in Clementon, NJ, and take the first step toward mastering this dynamic martial art under the guidance of a world champion.

About the Championships: The Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, one of the most prestigious events in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, was held in Las Vegas, often referred to as the sports capital of the United States, from August 29 to 31, 2024. The tournament brings together an estimated 6,000 top competitors from around the globe in various age and weight divisions, creating a thrilling showcase of skill and determination.

Contact Information

Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy

Address: 5 Kelly Driver Road, Clementon, NJ 08021

Phone: (856) 885-3675

Website: danieltavaresacademy.com

