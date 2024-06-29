EAS Carpenters Technical Center's CARP Program Celebrates Graduation of 31 Students at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

RECENT CARP GRADUATES

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 25, the Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program (CARP) proudly celebrated the graduation of 31 participants at a distinguished ceremony hosted by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This significant event marks the successful completion of a transformative 10-week training program aimed at preparing local residents for rewarding careers in the carpentry trade. This graduation marks the 9th cohort to graduate from the program.

Empowering Philadelphia’s Future Carpenters

CARP, developed in partnership with the General Building Contractors Association and the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters’ Technical Center, addresses the growing need for skilled union carpenters. This initiative also focuses on fostering a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce within the construction industry.

Key Benefits of CARP

1. Comprehensive Training: The 10-week program combines both classroom instruction and hands-on training to equip participants with essential carpentry skills. This comprehensive approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce and succeed in the demanding field of carpentry. Participants receive instruction in fundamental math, carpentry techniques, and professional development, providing a solid foundation for their future careers.

2. Removing Barriers: CARP was specifically created to enhance opportunities for underserved populations by offering qualified candidates the chance to take part in a pre-apprentice training program. This program is provided at no cost and holds sessions on weekends, CARP makes it accessible to those who are already employed in other sectors, ensuring they can pursue new opportunities without sacrificing their current jobs.

3. Pathway to Apprenticeships: Graduates of the program are in a favorable position when applying for the official four-year union carpenter apprenticeship program. The skills and knowledge gained during the pre-apprenticeship training make them strong candidates, and they receive assistance in securing firms to sponsor their apprenticeships, further easing their transition into the industry.

4. Building a Diverse Workforce: One of CARP’s primary goals is to improve recruitment methods to foster a more diverse and inclusive work culture. By reaching out to underrepresented groups and providing them with the necessary training and support, CARP helps to create a workforce that better reflects the diverse communities it serves.

5. Real-World Experience: The program includes opportunities for participants to gain real-world experience through visits to construction sites and interactions with industry professionals. This exposure helps them understand the practical applications of their training and prepares them for the realities of working in the field.

Looking Ahead

The success of CARP is evident in the growing number of graduates and the program’s expansion into other regions. Since its inception in 2016, CARP has seen significant growth and continues to benefit the lives of its participants. Plans are underway to further expand the program, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from this transformative training.

For more information about CARP and how to get involved, visit www.beacarpenter.com.

