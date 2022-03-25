Safe Iberoamericana to Distribute Certified Nutraceuticals’ Suite of Collagen Products for Dietary Supplements in Mexico

Certified Nutraceuticals' collagen brands

Our collagens help create natural supplements that support joint health, brain health and cognitive function, as well as skin and beauty.” — Abdul Alkayali

PAUMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., a manufacturer of natural, science-based ingredients for foods, beverages and supplements, announced today an exclusive sales and marketing distribution agreement with Safe Iberoamericana, SA de CV for all five of its branded collagen products in Mexico.

Certified Nutraceuticals’ proprietary and patented products, which include multiple collagen types and sources, offer a wide range of health benefits for healthy aging, bone & joint health, brain health & cognitive function, and skin and beauty. Based in Mexico City, Safe Iberoamericana has more than 2,000 clients throughout the country.

KollaJell™ -- Patented, first-of-its-kind jellyfish collagen containing all 20 essential and nonessential amino acids for brain health and cognitive function.

TendoGuard™ -- Avian sternum and eggshell membrane collagen for maximizing bone, cartilage and tissue repair.

KollaGen II-xs™ -- Pure chicken sternum Type II collagen with hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine for lasting joint health.

KollaGenI.V.X.HEM™ -- Clinically tested hydrolyzed eggshell membrane collagen types I, V and X for skin, bone and joint health and pain relief.

Pure Marine Collagen Peptides™ -- Hydrolyzed fish collagen types I and III supports healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.

“Safe Iberoamericana’s expertise in the sale of branded, specialized ingredients and its extensive relationships with major food, beverage and supplement manufacturers throughout Mexico make it an excellent partner for Certified Nutraceuticals,” said Abdul Alkayali, Certified Nutraceuticals Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Armando Sagastuy, Chief Executive Officer of SAFE, said: “Partnering with Certified Nutraceuticals was an easy decision based on CN’s close proximity to México and over three decades of experience with collagen manufacturing.”

About Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.

For more than three decades, Certified Nutraceuticals has discovered and developed natural functional ingredients that support long, healthy and active lives. Our natural solutions are rooted in traditional medicine and validated with 21st century research and technology. Natural product manufacturers globally trust our high-quality ingredients to create innovative products that deliver real health benefits. Learn more about our ingredients at www.certifiednutra.com or call 951-600-3899.