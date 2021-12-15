Certified Nutraceuticals’ KollaJell™ Granted Patent in China

barrel jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo)

First-of-its-kind jellyfish collagen contains all essential and nonessential amino acids for brain health and cognitive function

PAUMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., a manufacturer of natural, scienced-based ingredients for foods, beverages and supplements, announced today that the China National Intellectual Property Administration has issued Patent No. ZL 2017 1 1177638.2 for the company’s Type I, Type II, Type V hydrolyzed jellyfish collagen and its application. Marketed under the brand KollaJell™, this unique product is the only collagen containing all 20 essential and nonessential amino acids needed for healthy brain and cognitive function.

KollaJell is rich in amino acids – glutamate, glycine, tryptophan and tyrosine – that form neurotransmitters that enable thinking, learning and memory. These amino acids are also precursors for serotonin, GABA, dopamine and norepinephrine that help regulate mood, energy and sleep.

KollaJell also contains calcium-binding proteins, neuroprotective antioxidants and high amounts of vital macronutrients for brain health not found in any other type of collagen. These include sodium, potassium, phosphorus, chloride, copper, calcium, magnesium, manganese, sulfur, zinc, iron and silicon.

KollaJell is sourced from edible wild-caught cannonball jellyfish (Stomolophus meleagris) and barrel jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo). KollaJell is protected by U.S. Patent Number 10,287,339 B2.

“KollaJell is a ‘super food’ for the brain,” said Abdul Alkayali, Certified Nutraceuticals Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “It is an abundant source of amino acids that enable neurons to communicate with each other. In addition, collagen is a major component of the extracellular matrix, which provides structure for the brain and regulates several fundamental neural processes.”

KollaJell is marketed worldwide through Certified Nutraceuticals and its marketing partners.

For more than three decades, Certified Nutraceuticals has discovered and developed natural functional ingredients that support long, healthy and active lives. Our natural solutions are rooted in traditional medicine and validated with 21st century research and technology. Natural product manufacturers globally trust our high-quality ingredients to create innovative products that deliver real health benefits. Learn more about our ingredients that support healthy aging (Telos95®) as well as joint (TendoGuard™), cardiovascular (Persimonal™), brain and immune health at www.certifiednutra.com or call 951-600 3899.