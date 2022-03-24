U.S. 422, N. Gulph Road Lane Closures for PA Turnpike Construction in Montgomery and Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures will be in place at night on U.S. 422 and N. Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County for removal of deck beams from two Pennsylvania Turnpike overpasses, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Friday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 29, through Thursday, March 31, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on eastbound U.S. 422 between the First Avenue and U.S. 202 interchanges;

Friday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 29, through Thursday, March 31, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between the U.S. 202 and First Avenue interchanges; and

Monday, March 28, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on westbound N. Gulph Road between Goddard Boulevard and First Avenue.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic approaching these areas. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change.

This work is related to construction currently underway by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326. More information is available at www.patpconstruction.com/mp324to326/home.aspx

