Celebrating Women’s History Month, Leading STEAM-Themed Fashion Brand, SvahaUSA, Honors Great Women of Science
In honor of Women's History Month, SvahaUSA created this t-shirt for English mathematician and writer Ada Lovelace
Svaha also honors the brave people of Ukraine by releasing its “Stand with Ukraine” collection donating 50% of all profits to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
We named our dresses after some amazing women in history because we wanted the clothing to be a constant reminder about all the great things one can achieve through sheer determination and hard work.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women’s History Month celebrating the contributions women have made in a variety of fields. Leading online STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) fashion brand, SvahaUSA (svahausa.com) continues to be a leader in recognizing women who have left their mark on the scientific and educational world. For years, Svaha has named their smart, stylish dresses after great women of science such as Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin, Ada Lovelace, Ruby Payne-Scott and Dorothy Hodgkin. These women are among the many who have made great strides in furthering our understanding of the universe and have contributed greatly to society.
— SvahaUSA Founder Jaya Iyer
“We named our dresses after some amazing women in History,” said SvahaUSA Founder Jaya Iyer, “because we wanted the clothing to be a constant reminder to the wearer about all the great things one can achieve through sheer determination and hard work.”
Some of Svaha’s most popular science dresses (most of which have pockets) bear the names of these STEAM female pioneers and have brought to light the accomplishments of these women to young girls and women all over the world. Svaha Founder, Jaya Iyer, not only looks to historical achievements, such as “the first lady of civil rights,” Rosa Parks, but more modern day accomplishments as well. Astronaut Sally Ride has a collection named after her and just last year, Jaya collaborated with NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg on a special space fashion collection inspired by her time aboard the International Space Station.
Since Svaha’s beginning 7 years ago, Jaya has been inspired to give back to the world raising money for such causes as juvenile diabetes, cancer research and donating 25,000 masks to hospitals during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. After watching the devastation and tragedy of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jaya wanted to help the best way she knew how. Svaha has just released its Stand with Ukraine collection featuring the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower. Sunflowers symbolize the sun’s warmth and energy and have been traditionally woven into wreaths worn like crowns as well as incorporated into folk art - just one aspect of a beautiful country thrown into an unnecessary disaster. 50% of all profits from Svaha’s sunflower items will go towards crisis relief for Ukraine through the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
About SvahaUSA
Svaha is a leading-edge online STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) themed clothing and accessories brand that is changing the face of women’s and children’s apparel. Svaha is confronting gender stereotypes with bright, fun clothes to allow kids’ imaginations to soar and creating original and unique dresses to prove that women who love Science & Technology can still be feminine & stylish. Svaha’s high-quality 100% organic, super soft dresses all have a hint of geek, feature pockets and their designs unapologetically celebrate femininity and the awesomeness of women in STEAM. Each style of dress is named after famous female scientists such as Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin, Ada Lovelace, Ruby Payne-Scott and Dorothy Hodgkin. Svaha celebrates women in all fields of endeavor.
