Pax­ton Fights Court Order Regard­ing Use of Dan­ger­ous Pro­ce­dures on Children

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a Writ of Mandamus and Motion for Emergency Relief in the Texas Supreme Court regarding the case over dangerous procedures on transgender children. The motions seek to reverse the Third Court of Appeals’ March 21st order that “reinstated” the trial court’s temporary injunction because the order was unlawful and outside of the Third Court of Appeals’ jurisdiction to issue.

Click here to read the Writ of Mandamus.

Click here to read the Motion for Emergency Relief.

