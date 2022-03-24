Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Congratulates Kathy Nelson on Women’s Achievement Award

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates Kathy Nelson for her recognition as a recipient of a 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Award. An influential leader of Kansas City’s sports, tourism and economic development community, Nelson was one of ten women selected in the inaugural class of award recipients.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presented a resolution recognizing Kathy Nelson for her selection as one of ten “Women of Achievement” by the lieutenant governor. From left: Sen. Luetkemeyer, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Kathy Nelson and Rep. Josh Hurlbert.

“There are few individuals who have had as much impact on Kansas City’s preeminence as a sports and tourism destination as Kathy Nelson,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I congratulate her on this richly deserved recognition and applaud the lieutenant governor for including Kathy as one of the first recipients of this important award.”

President and chief executive officer of the KC Sports Commission and Foundation, as well as leader of Visit KC, Kathy Nelson’s leadership is felt throughout the region. A longtime champion of the Kansas City sports community, Nelson previously worked in the sports broadcasting industry and is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Awards began this year as a way to recognize and honor the diverse accomplishments of Missouri women. Nelson received her recognition during a ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, March 24.

