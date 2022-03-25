Rebuilding Your Healthcare Labor Force for the Challenges Ahead: A Webinar for Healthcare Executives & Nursing Leaders

The April 6 webinar is designed to help hospital and health system leaders overcome the challenges of nursing shortages amid ongoing growth in demand.

With mounting challenges in shift fulfillment and labor costs, today's hospital and health system leaders are looking for solutions to reduce vacancy rates, reign in escalating labor costs, and hire more permanent nurses and staff. The workforce management experts of Hallmark Health Care Solutions and Einstein II will offer strategies to address these issues and more in an upcoming 30-minute webinar.The 30-minute webinar, "Rebuilding Your Healthcare Labor Force for the Challenges Ahead," begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 6.

With shared experience formulating, implementing, executing, and succeeding across dozens of employment models for hospitals and health systems, the Hallmark Health Care Solutions team has designed the webinar to explore how to:• Maximize labor and scale for future growth while reducing labor costs during staffing shortages• Navigate evolving staffing models to overcome the "Great Resignation" and attract and retain more permanent nurses and staff• Build and manage a modernized internal resource pool (IRP) to regain control over vacancy rates, premium labor, staffing agency dependency, and budgeting uncertainty• Drive more effective recruiting in the "gig" economy with technology and resources that help operationalize new employment models to become an employer of choiceThe webinar presenters are:• Matt Dane, DNP, MBA, RN, Vice President – Business Development, Einstein II: From 12 years in nursing leadership including Chief Nursing Officer, Matt has in-depth expertise in sourcing and managing labor across all employment models.• Jennifer Firmalan, MSN, RN, Vice President – Workforce, Einstein II IRP: As a nurse, former nurse manager, and expert in internal resource pools, Jennifer is highly experienced in modeling and executing successful contingent workforce programs.• Brandon Chamberland, Senior Vice President, Products & Partnerships, Hallmark Health Care Solutions: With specialized expertise in HR, project management, and strategic sourcing, Brandon has helped hundreds of healthcare facilities achieve desired labor outcomes."I have experienced the 'Great Resignation' firsthand and know how important it is to implement strategies and technology that address this turnover and enable hospitals to start competing with agencies for nurses and staff," says Firmalan. "If you are not a leader in creating a modernized workforce strategy, then your organization is at risk."With hands-on experience working in nurse management and leadership roles, Firmalan and Dane understand today's challenges and how to address them for outcomes that improve cost, quality, revenue, and profitability. During the webinar, they will discuss how to execute successful, scalable contingent workforce programs that support workforce sustainability, now and in the future."I speak for all three presenters when I say we are very excited to lead this interactive forum," says Dane. "Together we have important insights to share and look forward to a robust exchange of ideas during this webinar."