Workforce Training Fund Program Awards More than $10 Million in Grants to Train Over 5,500 Employees 

The Baker-Polito Administration announced today that more than $10 million in Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) grants have been awarded to train 5,698 employees from 95 Massachusetts employers. These grants are expected to result in the creation of 1,540 additional jobs by 2023.

WTFP is a program of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) and is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency that fosters partnerships between industry, education, and workforce organizations. Since the beginning of the Baker-Polito Administration, WTFP has awarded more than $146 million to train more than 113,000 workers from over 4,200 Massachusetts businesses.

“When employers across the Commonwealth invest in the continued development of their workforce, employees build skills that strengthen their acumen, our business community and the greater economy,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through programs like WTFP, this Administration continues to show its commitment to workforce development as a way to benefit both employees and employers.”

Funded by Massachusetts employers via contributions made to unemployment insurance, the Workforce Training Fund helps companies improve productivity and competitiveness by providing resources to invest in the Massachusetts workforce. In partnership with EOLWD, Commonwealth Corporation reviews and awards training grants of up to $250,000 to Massachusetts businesses and consortia of businesses to fund training for current and newly hired employees.

“These 84 WTFP grants will help encourage job growth and employee retention by providing professional skill building opportunities for workers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I applaud the dedication of these employers in their efforts to provide positive learning opportunities for their employees.”

“This is a significant round of grant awards that will positively impact career pathways for more than 5,000 workers across the Commonwealth,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “Our regional workforce strategy is rapidly growing as we continue to collaborate with business, training, and community partners. Additional grant opportunities are available now and I encourage others to participate.”

Workforce Training Fund Program Grant Recipients:

Acton

Insulet Corporation was awarded $247,800 to train 66 workers; 299 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Agawam

Sound Seal was awarded $186,400 to train 70 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Arlington

Leader Bank NA was awarded $61,600 to train 139 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Ashland

Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. was awarded $122,500 to train 54 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Auburn

Fuller Auto Body was awarded $104,938 to train 28 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

MassMEP was awarded $96,000 to train 24 workers; 51 additional jobs are expected by 2023. This grant was awarded to a consortium of businesses which also includes Adhesive Applications of Easthampton, Bio-Techne of Devens, DG Service Company of Mattapoisett, Falmouth Scientific of Pocasset, Green Brothers Fabrication of Taunton, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta Company of Haverhill, Legacy Medical Solutions of Tyngsboro, and Phillips Enterprises of Northampton.

MassMEP was awarded $14,000 to train 14 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023. This grant was awarded to a consortium of businesses which also includes Columbia Tech of Westborough, and OFS Fitel of Sturbridge.

MassMEP was awarded $83,141 to train 22 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Bedford

Novanta was awarded $233,800 to train 316 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Beverly

Axcelis was awarded $161,200 to train 155 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

HighRes Biosolutions was awarded $152,866 to train 27 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Billerica

ClearMotion was awarded $105,000 to train 70 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

New England Wheels was awarded $208,310 to train 43 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Panametrics was awarded $125,225 to train 15 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Boston

Goody, Clancy & Associates was awarded $101,500 to train 53 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Horizons for Homeless Children was awarded $110,000 to train 119 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

ICON Architecture was awarded $132,440 to train 37 workers by 2023.

John Nagle Co. was awarded $222,060 to train 112 workers; 9 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Nanoramic Laboratories was awarded $87,900 to train 31 workers; 17 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Nitsch Engineering was awarded $167,880 to train 88 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Office Resource was awarded $130,900 to train 53 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

PanAgora Asset Management was awarded $246,400 to train 127 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

The Cooperative Bank was awarded $166,600 to train 77 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

The Jones Payne Group was awarded $36,910 to train 14 workers; 1 additional job is expected by 2023.

TribalVision was awarded $194,922 to train 38 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Walsh Brothers was awarded $230,746 to train 120 workers; 30 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Bridgewater

Coins 'N Things was awarded $109,820 to train 24 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Cambridge

24M Technologies was awarded $170,170 to train 77 workers; 60 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

CFS was awarded $240,800 to train 100 workers; 62 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Generate Biomedicines was awarded $113,000 to train 50 workers; 280 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Jounce Therapeutics was awarded $248,150 to train 112 workers; 30 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Tango Therapeutics was awarded $249,550 to train 90 workers; 40 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

VL36 Inc. was awarded $243,600 to train 106 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Canton

Emergent was awarded $81,900 to train 37 workers; 13 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) was awarded $162,829 to train 20 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2023. This grant was awarded to a consortium of businesses which also includes Good Samaritan Medical Center of Brockton, Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center of Brighton, and Steward Holy Family Hospital of Methuen.

Chelmsford

Accutronics was awarded $180,302 to train 81 workers by 2023.

Chelsea

Wash Cycle Laundry was awarded $119,200 to train 24 workers; 38 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Chicopee

Poly Plating was awarded $70,040 to train 13 workers; 1 additional job is expected by 2023.

Danvers

Backer Hotwatt was awarded $117,160 to train 91 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Copyright Clearance Center was awarded $186,010 to train 299 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

East Falmouth

Richards Design was awarded $30,800 to train 17 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

East Taunton

Jordan's Furniture was awarded $126,960 to train 40 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Easthampton

Easthampton Savings Bank was awarded $150,470 to train 295 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2023. This grant was awarded to a consortium of businesses which also includes Abington Bank of Abington, and Hometown Bank of Millbury.

Foxboro

TSI was awarded $30,800 to train 38 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Haverhill

Pentucket Bank was awarded $172,711 to train 101 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Holliston

Ox Industries - Paper Tube and Core was awarded $46,350 to train 10 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Ipswich

Trillium Valves USA was awarded $110,500 to train 37 workers; 9 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Leominster

Girouard Tool Corp was awarded $41,300 to train 5 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Lexington

Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships was awarded $13,000 to train 23 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Mansfield

CES was awarded $238,400 to train 68 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Marlborough

J&J Machine Company was awarded $174,577 to train 12 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Middleborough

AMETEK Brookfield was awarded $152,400 to train 21 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Natick

Landry's Bicycles was awarded $152,950 to train 185 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Needham

SharkNinja was awarded $207,200 to train 37 workers; 55 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Newburyport

Mark Richey Woodworking & Design was awarded $75,575 to train 41 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Northbridge

Interscope was awarded $144,200 to train 10 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Norwood

Remtec was awarded $65,200 to train 59 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Palmer

Palmer Foundry was awarded $81,000 to train 27 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Pepperrell

Masy BioServices was awarded $233,130 to train 165 workers; 32 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Quincy

J. Calnan & Associates was awarded $194,000 to train 102 workers; 11 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Somerville

Middlesex Federal Savings was awarded $83,300 to train 54 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

South Hadley

E Ink Corporation was awarded $83,300 to train 79 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Knight Machine and Tool Co. was awarded $109,140 to train 36 workers; 1 additional job is expected by 2023.

Southwick

Whalley Precision was awarded $64,863 to train 26 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Springfield

Tapestry Health Systems was awarded $48,900 to train 97 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Sutton

Primetals Technologies was awarded $241,996 to train 77 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Taunton

Homes for Our Troops was awarded $68,600 to train 58 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Waltham

Commodore Builders was awarded $249,175 to train 181 workers; 24 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Webster

Jeffco Fibres was awarded $19,200 to train 9 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

West Springfield

Dean Auto Sales was awarded $14,092 to train 7 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Westborough

SEM was awarded $81,411 to train 27 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Westfield

Electronic Coils (ECI) was awarded $80,500 to train 90 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Precise Turning and Manufacturing was awarded $51,740 to train 7 workers; 1 additional job is expected by 2023.

Tighe & Bond was awarded $56,000 to train 79 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Westford

Quality Support Group was awarded $36,192 to train 5 workers; 1 additional job is expected by 2023.

Wilmington

American Refrigeration Company was awarded $209,591 to train 131 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Analog Devices was awarded $247,120 to train 155 by 2023.

Spectra Medical Devices was awarded $94,500 to train 48 workers; 18 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Woburn

Boyd Corporation was awarded $115,500 to train 95 workers; 26 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

M & K Engineering was awarded $112,985 to train 45 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Worcester

Bay State Savings Bank was awarded $53,200 to train 17 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Jefferson Rubber Works was awarded $92,400 to train 40 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Multiscale Systems was awarded $18,000 to train 6 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2023.

Workforce Training Fund grants are awarded on a rolling basis throughout the year. Grant recipients are notified once an award has been approved, but grants are announced publicly periodically. This announcement includes General Program training grants awarded from May 2021 through November 2021. More information is available online at workforcetrainingfund.org.

