State Route 3031 and PA 28 Resurfacing Beginning in April in Armstrong County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming resurfacing projects on State Route 3031 (Glade Drive) and PA 28 in East Franklin, North Buffalo and South Buffalo Townships, Armstrong County starting April 4, 2022.

Beginning April 4, State Route 3031 (Glade Drive) will be reduced to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers for approximately three weeks. At the completion of State Route 3031, work will begin on PA 28 reducing it to one lane in each direction with lanes varying as work progresses.

When work is occurring on the PA 28/US 422 ramps, there will be weekend detours. Detours are not expected to take place until later in the season and detour dates, times and routes will be provided as the project progresses.

Contractor, Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, NC will be completing this $15.9 million improvement project. It is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

