Bridge Replacement Set to Begin on Wattles Run Road in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 4001 (Wattles Run Road) will be closed between Snay Road (T-529) and Butler Road (T-332), in Clymer Township, Tioga County, for a bridge replacement project.

On Monday, April 4, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work to replace the bridge that carries Wattles Run Road over an unnamed tributary to Wattles Run near Butler Road. A detour using Route 349 and Route 49 will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed on Friday, June 24, weather permitting. Work on the project includes removal of the exiting bridge and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

