Pony Farm Road Bridge Replacement Project Begins March 28 in Armstrong County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that the Pony Farm Bridge #2 will be replaced in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County starting March 28, 2022.

Contractor, Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh, PA will be replacing the bridge carrying State Route 3005 (Pony Farm Road) over Glade Run. There will be a lane restriction between the intersections of Route 3005 (Pony Farm Road) with Dover Dale Lane and Mountaineer Road. The lane restriction will take effect April 11 and will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

This $1.4 million improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

