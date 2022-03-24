Community Classroom Project Announces Community Classroom Kitchen Initiative
Part of the Community Classroom Project, New Program Uses Kitchen Skills to Teach Students Both Culinary Lessons and Lessons for Life
We are so excited to offer the community an important resource to share culinary skills taught by some of South Florida’s top chefs and instructors.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Classroom Project, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative started by Space of Mind, has launched the Community Classroom Kitchen (CCK), a new program under the Community Classroom Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative started by Space of Mind to reduce school related stress through STEAM learning programs, educational resources and entrepreneurship. The program brings life skills into the kitchen and kitchen skills into life and is tapping into South Florida’s top culinary talent for programming, expertise and collective creativity. CCK is fueled by a passionate group of chefs, culinary instructors, food entrepreneurs, educators, mental health providers and community leaders who are coming together to provide industry-changing programming that will expand access to culinary education.
— Ali Kaufman, Founder CCP and Space of Mind
The program would not be possible without the help of generous sponsors to Community Classroom Project, including:
$30,000 donated by the Wayne Dyer Family Foundation
$25,000 donated by the Himmelrich Family
$5,000 donated by Chef Suzanne Perrotto, Rose’s Daughter
$5,000 donated by the Mere Foundation
$5,000 donated by CAR Foundation
“We are so excited to offer the community an important resource to share culinary skills taught by some of South Florida’s top chefs and instructors. This talented collective of professionals is excited to change the culture of the culinary world to also include a focus on mental wellness, upward mobility and to help redesign the industry for our ever-changing future,” said founder Ali Kaufman. “The kitchen is the heart of every home, and food nourishes the body, mind and spirit. Our hope is that we unite families around the proverbial kitchen table and inspire the community to share more meaningful experiences around food.”
CCK Programs include:
Cooking classes & private coaching
Chefs’ Table dinners & educational events
Food & farming lectures, workshops, field trips & film screenings
Front and back-of-the-house workforce training facility for teens and young adults
Lending library for students and chefs
Commissary and test kitchen for chefs and young food entrepreneurs
Party & event space
One-For-One Meal Box Project
Community Family Dinners
Family Dinner Kits
Culinary Industry Think Tank for professionals
CCK is committed to gathering families and neighbors together around a healthy dinner table, and that starts with training a culinary workforce that is passionate and equipped for health and success. Inspiring young adults to become food entrepreneurs is what we do. By connecting chefs and culinary experts with those who are eager to learn, we are able to co-create the future of the vital industry. All CCK programming connects participants from varied socio-economic backgrounds, neighborhoods, and cultures, allowing everyone to learn – and be nourished – together.
About Community Classroom Kitchen
The Community Classroom Kitchen (CCK) program brings life skills into the kitchen and kitchen skills into life and is tapping into South Florida’s top culinary talent for programming, expertise and collective think tank. is committed to gathering families and neighbors together around a healthy dinner table and to training a workforce that is passionate and equipped for health and success while inspiring young adults to become food entrepreneurs and connecting chefs and culinary experts to co-create the future of the industry. All CCK programming connects participants from varied socio-economic backgrounds, neighborhoods and cultures, allowing everyone to learn – and be nourished – together. Learn More at https://yourccp.org/community-classroom-kitchen/
About Community Classroom Project
The Community Classroom Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative started by Space of Mind to reduce school-related stress through innovative and experiential learning programs, educational resources, entrepreneurship and by bridging the gap between students, parents, educators, schools and the community. The CCP focuses on making connections amongst its community members by providing workshops, professional development opportunities, instructional classes, field trips and experiential learning opportunities at its centralized community center for learning on the Space of Mind campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. This innovative community center is an incubation space for research, mentoring, collaborating, entrepreneurship and social/emotional learning. Learn more at https://www.yourccp.org/.
About Space of Mind
Space of Mind was founded in 2004 as a private coaching company guiding stressed out families. While working along clients in homes, schools and on-the-go, founder Ali Kaufman quickly came to realize that school was the main stressor in most households. After achieving a level of success helping students and their parents create productive homework, time management and clutter management strategies, Ali began working with teachers, guidance counselors and school teams to help translate that success into the classroom. Frustrated with the lack of flexibility within the traditional school system to meet students’ individual needs, Ali started her own social homeschool program in September, 2010 with just three students in her living room. Quickly, that group grew, and by the time SOM moved into the historic Clarke House (circa 1896) in Downtown Delray Beach in April, 2011, there were eight students! SOM has grown to 80 full-time students, 15+ staff members and also offers exciting programs for college-bound students and adults. Through innovation, determination and a fierce dedication to creating a school experience that solves problems rather than creating them, the SOM team has developed a revolutionary program that engages students, families, educators and the larger community in unforgettable experiential learning. Learn more at: https://findspaceofmind.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn