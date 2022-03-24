DHHL News Release: Hawaiʻi State Senate Confirms Pauline Namuʻo to Hawaiian Homes Commission

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed Pauline Namuʻo to the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) on March 22, 2022, by a vote of 24-0.

Namuʻo has been a member of HHC representing Oʻahu since October 2018. The confirmation extends her term as an Oʻahu Commissioner through June 2025.

In addition to her service to HHC over the past four years, Namuʻo has spent recent years as a substitute teacher in the Hawaiʻi public school system. She has worked several long-term assignments, including one at Dole Middle School, where she worked with students living in public housing. Before teaching, Namuʻo spent most of her professional career in State government. During the Cayetano administration, she served as the Governor’s Legislative Liaison and as the Deputy Director for Administration in the Department of Public Safety.

Namuʻo has also held roles as a Probation Officer and as the Administrator of the District Court’s Division of Driver Education, worked as a Consultant to the Kaho`olawe Island Reserve Commission, and has been active in various Hawaiian organizations. She is currently a member of the Kalihi Palama Hawaiian Civic Club and the Pelekikena of Ahahui Kaʻahumanu.

To learn more about HHC and its Commissioners, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/hhc.

