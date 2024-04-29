Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Deadline Extension for One ‘Ohana Fund

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES DEADLINE EXTENSION FOR ONE ‘OHANA FUND

Extension Will Allow Applicants to Obtain and Complete the Process

April 29, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the extension of the One ‘Ohana Fund registration deadline to May 31, 2024, with completed claim forms now due no later than July 1, 2024. This will provide survivors additional time to determine whether they want to seek compensation from the fund. The previous deadline was April 30, 2024.

Initially announced on November 8, 2023, the One ‘Ohana Fund was established to help aid the recovery of families who lost a loved one as well as individuals who suffered severe injury in the devastation of last year’s wildfires. Disbursements to surviving family members who lost loved ones will be $1.5 million. Settlements for those who suffered traumatic injuries will vary.

Governor Green encourages impacted families and individuals to consider whether applying to the fund would help with their healing process. “From its beginning, the fund was intended to provide families with a timely option that would potentially allow healing and recovery more quickly,” he said. “I am encouraged by the number of survivors who have already submitted claims and want to respect the requests of other survivors to have additional time to determine what is right for their families.”

“At the request of survivors and their attorneys, we have agreed to provide additional time for submission of claims to the fund,” said Judge Ibarra. “I believe that this is consistent with the fund’s goal of providing survivors with the option of seeking compensation.”

Since the fund began accepting applications on March 1, 2024, 35 registrations have been received from families who lost loved ones, while nine have been submitted by injured survivors.

Honolulu-based attorney Richard M. Sakoda represents one family that has applied to the fund, and he is in communication with other families who are considering submitting claims. “I requested that Judge Ibarra extend the deadline to submit claims to the fund, and appreciate his willingness to do so. I believe that as families learn more about the uncertainties of litigation, claims to the fund will increase.”

Registration applications can be submitted online at www.mauicompensationfund.com. The site also answers frequently asked questions and provides additional information.

About the One ‘Ohana Fund

Contributors to the fund include: Hawaiian Electric Co. ($75M); the state of Hawai‘i ($65M); Kamehameha Schools ($17.5M); Maui County ($10M); Charter/Spectrum ($2.5M); Hawaiian Telcom ($2.5M), and West Maui Land Co. ($2.5M). Additional entities are anticipated to join in support of future phases of the One ‘Ohana Initiative, which describes the many recovery programs the state has initiated, or which have been launched as part of various efforts to benefit the entire state. These include the $100M Maui Relief TANF Program; the updated siren policy by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency; Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire safety strategy, and many others.

