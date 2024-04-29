Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,357 in the last 365 days.

HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER – NEW LAHAINA LOCATION

 

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

 

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

 

 

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER – NEW LAHAINA LOCATION

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 29, 2024

 

HONOLULU – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Lahaina’s Civic Center Gymnasium, a vital resource for those affected by the recent wildfire tragedy, has officially closed its doors. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) expresses deep gratitude for the dedication and hard work of all involved in providing assistance and support during this challenging time.

As Lahaina transitions into a new phase of recovery, HI-EMA is pleased to announce the relocation of the DRC to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at 200 Nohea Kai Drive, effective Monday, April 29. The focus at this new location will be on providing essential services from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Association (SBA).

In addition, HI-EMA is introducing the new Community Resources Center (CRC) at the Royal Lahaina Resort. The CRC will offer vital services from state, county and community organizations to address the ongoing needs of Lahaina’s wildfire-impacted residents. “It is our collective commitment to stand together, support one another, and rebuild the community to be stronger than ever,” said James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator.

Both the DRC and CRC will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., remaining closed on Sundays.

HI-EMA continues to work alongside its partners in this journey toward recovery. Together – Lahaina will rise, heal, and thrive.

# # #

Media Contact:   

  1. Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER – NEW LAHAINA LOCATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more