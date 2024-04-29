HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER – NEW LAHAINA LOCATION

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER – NEW LAHAINA LOCATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 29, 2024

HONOLULU – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Lahaina’s Civic Center Gymnasium, a vital resource for those affected by the recent wildfire tragedy, has officially closed its doors. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) expresses deep gratitude for the dedication and hard work of all involved in providing assistance and support during this challenging time.

As Lahaina transitions into a new phase of recovery, HI-EMA is pleased to announce the relocation of the DRC to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at 200 Nohea Kai Drive, effective Monday, April 29. The focus at this new location will be on providing essential services from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Association (SBA).

In addition, HI-EMA is introducing the new Community Resources Center (CRC) at the Royal Lahaina Resort. The CRC will offer vital services from state, county and community organizations to address the ongoing needs of Lahaina’s wildfire-impacted residents. “It is our collective commitment to stand together, support one another, and rebuild the community to be stronger than ever,” said James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator.

Both the DRC and CRC will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., remaining closed on Sundays.

HI-EMA continues to work alongside its partners in this journey toward recovery. Together – Lahaina will rise, heal, and thrive.

Media Contact:

Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522