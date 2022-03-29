Open Book Extracts Announces Completion of Largest Randomized Controlled Trial of Rare Cannabinoids for Pain
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
Radicle Science conducted a four-week blinded Radicle Discovery study with several Open Book Extract formulations
OBX is on a quest to understand the true potential of cannabinoids and we thank Radicle Science for providing a platform that supports the research that will help transform the CBD industry.”ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry’s most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced the completion of its first randomized, controlled trial on rare cannabinoids, with the support of Radicle Science, a transformative health tech B-corp validating health and wellness products for the first time.
— Dave Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer, Open Book Extracts
Radicle Science conducted a Radicle Discovery study on several OBX formulations. The study was a four-week blinded, randomized, controlled, parallel-group comparison of the effects of various cannabinoid formulations on longer-term pain, well-being, and quality of life.
"We are excited to have partnered with OBX to conduct history's largest randomized, controlled trial of cannabinoids for pain, involving nearly 2,000 participants from across the U.S. This groundbreaking study also represents history's first randomized controlled trial on the synergistic impact of rare cannabinoids like CBC and CBG on pain,” said Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Southern California-based Radicle Science. “A majority of all phytocannabinoid clinical research has centered around THC, and we are uncovering the untapped potential in the other phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plant."
Results from the Radicle-OBX pain study are expected in late April 2022 and will be announced at that time.
In addition, OBX and Radicle Science will launch the first large-scale, blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials on rare cannabinoids including THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBC, to study their effects on energy, focus, appetite, sleep disturbance, stress, and anxiety across more than 10,000 study participants.
“Validating the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids with scientifically-backed research is a source of great pride for our company,” said Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer, for Roxboro, NC-based OBX. “We are on a quest to understand the true potential of cannabinoids and thank the Radicle Science team for providing a platform that supports the research that will help transform the CBD industry. The completion of this study is a key milestone in our research efforts and further demonstrates our commitment to scientific research and development for the cannabinoid industry as a whole.” For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com.
Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other