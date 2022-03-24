MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING IN ELECTRIC UTILITY PERFORMANCE STANDARDS RULEMAKING PROCEEDING

March 24, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to comment on proposed amendments to the Commission's Electric Transmission and Distribution Utility Service Standards Rule (Ch. 320). The proposed amendments include substantial modifications to the existing rule intended to measure utility performance with respect to outage frequency and duration, storm restoration, call-center responsiveness, billing errors and customer satisfaction as a means of motivating improvement in these critical areas. The proposed amended rule also requires the utilities to report to customers and to the Commission concerning these performance metrics.

The proposed amended rule is available at https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2022-00052.

The Commission will conduct the hearing remotely via telebridge and video using Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to participate in the hearing by telephone may dial (207) 209-4724 and enter Conference ID 534 470 511#. Those wishing to participate in the hearing using video may email Margaret.Priest@Maine.gov for a link to Microsoft Teams. The hearing will also be streamed live on the Commissions website at https://boxcast.tv/view/2022-00052-593918

"Measuring and improving utility performance is a top priority for the Commission," stated Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II. We encourage the public to participate in this important hearing.

Written comments on the proposed amended rule may be filed until close of business on April 27, 2022. However, the Commission requests that initial comments be filed by March 31, 2022 to allow follow-up inquiries during the hearing. Supplemental comments may be filed after the hearing. Written comments should refer to Docket No. 2022-00052 and be filed using the Commission's case management system (CMS). Anyone needing assistance filing a comment, may contact the Commission at (207) 287-3831.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov