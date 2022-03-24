Automotive Intelligence Summit Brings Insights for The Future of Auto to North Carolina
We believe that gathering leaders from the most leading-edge companies will will spark ideas and conversations that will create clarity and spur ideas.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherokee Media Group’s Automotive Intelligence Summit (AIS) is back in person this year for the first time since 2019. The conference will run for three days from April 12th – 14th at the Marriott Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina. This year marks the fifth event for the summit which continues to grow in popularity.
— Bill Zadeits, president of CMG
Cherokee Media Group (CMG) first launched AIS in 2018 as an executive – level meeting designed for C-suite leaders to connect with leading minds who are involved within the automotive, auto finance and transportation-related industries. The summit is structured to help executives gain a better and deeper understanding of “what’s next” in automotive.
This year’s summit features workshops, keynotes, panels, and networking that will examine the innovation and digitization in the retail, finance, and remarketing segments of automotive— including regulatory considerations, the role of the investment community, B2B and B2C applications of such tech developments.
“We believe that gathering the leaders from the most leading-edge companies, developers of technology, innovators and entrepreneurs in the industry will not only make a difference — but will spark ideas and conversations that will create clarity and spur ideas and opportunities for the industry moving forward,” said Bill Zadeits, president of CMG.
Previous summits have featured many of the auto industry’s leading companies from OEMs, fintech startups, digital retailing frontrunners and more. Industry executives that will be live on stage at AIS 2022 include, Joanna Dean, VP Sales of Toyota Financial Services, Stephanie Alsbrooks Hanson, President of Tricolor Financial, Andrew Stuart, President and CEO of TD Auto Finance, and Marc Womack, COO of Santander Consumer USA.
AIS will also feature local entrepreneur and CEO of Spiffy, Scot Wingo, who will be sharing his insights into raising capital for unique innovations and technologies across the remarketing, retail, and auto finance sectors.
For more information about or to register for the 2022 Auto Intel Summit, visit AutoIntelSummit.com. To learn more about Cherokee Media Group, visit sacherokee.com
About Cherokee Media Group
Cherokee Media Group (CMG) publishes Auto Remarketing, Auto Fin Journal, SubPrime Auto Finance News, The BHPH Report and Auto Remarketing Canada, as well as numerous digital and custom publications. CMG is also the host of numerous leading annual automotive industry conferences, including the Automotive Intelligence Summit, Used Car Week, Auto Remarketing Canada Conference, and Women & Automotive Canadian Leadership Forum. CMG also publishes Cary Magazine, Main & Broad, Wake Living and hosts local events including Women of Western Wake Luncheon, Movers & Shakers Celebration, and the Maggy Awards. CMG and S&A Communications are owned by Cary, North Carolina-based S&A Cherokee.
