YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 2022 New Year Theme "ONE TEAM, ONE SYSTEM, ONE VISION"

Where there’s unity, there’s a commanded blessing on your life.”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With real estate agents in multiple locations throughout California, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is able to keep the team cohesive through the company’s theme this year: “One Team, One System, One Vision.” As a leader in the real estate industry for many years and an expert in lead generation technology, YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has established the agency behind a set of core values that benefit both employees and clients.

YHSGR’s core values center around the concept of “SERVE.” This stands for Second mile service, Empower and inspire others to achieve more, Results driven, Value relationships by openly expressing gratitude, and Embrace continuous improvements. These values are the guidepost by which the company’s agents perform their work each day, approaching everything under the lens of the “One Team” mantra. Furthermore, by living these core values in practice, YHSGR is the best place to work, the best place to buy and sell real estate for its clients, the best stewards for shareholders, and gives its best to its community.

"Our vision is to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate. How do we do that? By positively impacting the lives of people, through second mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving,” said Kusuma. “We are ONE team, ONE system, ONE vision.”

It says in the Bible, “Where there’s unity, there’s a commanded blessing on your life.” That’s when you’ll accomplish things you couldn’t accomplish on your own. Do your best to go overboard to keep the peace. "The people are united as one, and they all have one language. and now, nothing they set out to do will be impossible for them!"

YHSGR stands apart from competitors with the company’s unique business building system, providing real estate agents with the tools to succeed. In fact, recent data shows that the company’s new agents are outperforming other real estate agencies of a similar size.

The YHSGR core value book can be downloaded at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/our-story/. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.

Multi-Million Dollars Club Top Producers Luncheon - Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty “ONE TEAM, ONE SYSTEM, ONE VISION”

