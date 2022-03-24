Submit Release
LiquidPlanner Named a Top Project Management Platform by G2 Reports

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, has been named a top project management tool by G2 Reports. The reports, curated to help pinpoint the right tools for business, inform the user on best business cases for purchasing. They also give insight into technology category trends.

LiquidPlanner was recognized for its innovative planning intelligence, predictive scheduling, ranged estimates, and more. This is the sixth consecutive year that LiquidPlanner has been recognized as a top player by G2 reports.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized as a leader in our field,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford. “We’ve worked hard to deliver the best product to our customers, and we continue to do so everyday. LiquidPlanner is about to release new features that help teams solve their toughest project problems.”

ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.

