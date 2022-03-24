Portage Road lane and ramp closures start Monday in Kalamazoo and Portage

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Lane closures will start Monday on Portage Road between Byrd Drive and Banbury Road as crews begin rebuilding the roadway as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation project to widen I-94 from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road and rebuild the Portage Road interchange. Two-way traffic will be maintained, but motorists should expect congestion and delays, particularly during peak travel times.

The westbound I-94 ramp to Portage Road also will be closing on Monday, and westbound traffic will be detoured at I-94 Business Loop (BL) Exit 81.

County: Kalamazoo

Highways: I-94 and Portage Road

Closest cities: Kalamazoo and Portage

Start date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Estimated end date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions: One lane of Portage Road will be open in each direction.

The westbound I-94 ramp to Portage Road will be detoured on I-94 BL Exit 81, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.