2nd Annual Arizona Genealogy Day is Saturday, April 2, 2022

 

Phoenix – The Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board and the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records are pleased to present the first Arizona Genealogy Day, a free, virtual event on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Space is limited. Visit https://go.azsos.gov/azgenday22 to see program details and to register.

“We have an impressive slate of talented, knowledgeable speakers this year,” says Kori Tueller, assistant administrator for the State of Arizona Research Library. “We invite both new and experienced genealogy researchers from Arizona and beyond to join us for this free, virtual event. You don’t want to miss it!”

J. Mark Lowe, FUGA, professional genealogist, author, and lecturer will speak on “Defining Potential Migration Routes & Locating Crucial Steps West.”

Colleen Robledo Greene, MLIS, is an academic librarian, college educator, and tech nerd who has been researching her family history since 1997. She will speak on “An Introduction to Researching Your Mexican Ancestors.”

State of Arizona Research Library staff members Brittany Styles, MLIS, state publications librarian, and Janelle Breedveld, MLIS, federal documents librarian, will speak on “Genealogy Gems in Government Documents.”

Professional genealogist Thomas MacEntee specializes in the use of technology and social media to improve genealogical research and as a means of interacting with others in the family history community. He will present “The Genealogy-Do-Over: A Year of Learning from My Mistakes.”

For more information, contact the State of Arizona Research Library at 602-926-3870 or visit the website at https://azsos.libcal.com/. The library also provides information on Facebook and Twitter.

This program is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

 

