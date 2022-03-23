Daughter of Mexican immigrants becomes first Latina confirmed to California Supreme Court

According to a report by the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation, Guerrero is “exceptionally well qualified” for the state’s high court, and “universally lauded for her superior intellect, clear writing, judicial temperament, work ethic, and compassion.”
