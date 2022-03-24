Governor Abbott Appoints Morris To Finance Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, March 24 - March 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roselyn "Rosie" Morris, Ph.D. to the Finance Commission of Texas for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The commission is the governing body of the state banking, savings and loan, and consumer credit agencies.

Roselyn "Rosie" Morris, Ph.D. of San Marcos is a CPA and Professor Emerita of Accounting at Texas State University. Her teaching awards include the Texas State University Presidential Excellence of Service Award, the McCoy College of Business Teaching Award, and Texas Society of CPAs Outstanding Educator. Previously, she served on the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Pre-Certification Education Executive Committee, and was inducted into the San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001 for her civic contributions. Morris received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Texas Christian University, a Master of Science in Accountancy, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from the University of Houston.