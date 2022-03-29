Thomas Chan Joins Snorble as VP of Software Engineering and Platforms
Veteran Innovator Has Previously Implemented Technology Solutions for Nike, Chanel, Bridgestone, Samsung, and the International Olympic Committee
Snorble was like a siren’s call for me because we’re doing all the really cool stuff that every modern company should be doing to create their own platform and universe.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost two decades ago, Thomas Chan was part of a groundbreaking team that inspired a generation to embrace an enhanced workout experience by wearing Nike footwear embedded with a sensor linked wirelessly to a data-collecting iPod.
— Thomas Chan, Snorble VP of Software Engineering and Platforms
Now, as the newly appointed Vice President of Software Engineering and Platforms for Snorble Inc., Thomas has his sights set on helping families and parents establish healthy habits and bedtime routines for their children through the development of the company’s flagship product, Snorble®.
Thomas oversees the entire Snorble infrastructure, from the cloud down to the software running on Snorble and everything in between, including the APIs, the Mobile App, and the Snorble Experience Engine.
“What really appeals to me about being part of Team Snorble is that we’re going to be making a big impact on how people relate to technology and how that affects their lives,” said Thomas. “Snorble was like a siren’s call for me because we’re doing all the really cool stuff that every modern company should be doing to create their own platform and universe.
“The wonderful thing about Snorble for me is that we have all these avenues for creating our own intellectual property and not building on someone else’s. Very few companies focus on hardware these days, so it’s truly amazing that Snorble co-founder Mike Rizkalla has been able to put his vision together into something that will produce results and make a positive impact. That’s the big pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and that’s where we’re going.”
Thomas spent 15 years with R/GA and has led the implementation of the award-winning Nike Human Race 2008 and Nike Ballers Network applications. He launched Chanel’s e-commerce platform in 24 countries, and built Bridgestone’s first global cloud implementation, Bridgestone Hub, for managing activations for the Olympics. His most recent work includes Samsung Within, which is a global campaign built in WebGL and spanning nine chapters, 80 countries, and 24 languages.
“Thomas has a proven and exceptional track record of bringing inspiration to fruition through innovation and is one of the most critical members of our team,” said Snorble CEO and co-founder, Mike Rizkalla. “He has a tangible passion for what we are creating at Snorble and that will inspire colleagues and translate into achieving our goal of using technology for social good.”
Thomas joins a team that already includes proven leaders in animation, storytelling, child development, product engineering, voice recognition, AI, design, and sales, which will launch Snorble later this year.
About Snorble:
The flagship Snorble product is an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines. By blending proprietary natural language processing and AI with an animated character, Snorble creates an experience for families that has never been seen before. For more information about the company and its products, visit Snorble.com.
