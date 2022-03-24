Naropa Art Therapy Program Attains CAAHEP Accreditation
Naropa's Transpersonal Art Therapy program makes it the only university in Colorado with an accredited Art Therapy degree
There is tremendous need for healing right now, and art therapy is uniquely well suited to honor the creative, symbolic, and transformative potential in every brave client.”BOULDER, COLORADO, U.S.A., March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naropa University is proud to announce that the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has accredited the Transpersonal Art Therapy graduate program, making it one of only 25 Accredited Art Therapy programs in the US, with just six west of the Mississippi and the only university in Colorado with an accredited Art Therapy degree.
— Leah Friedman
Naropa’s Transpersonal Art Therapy program has long been approved by the American Art Therapy Association (AATA), but the AATA has moved to accreditation of programs through CAAHEP. CAAHEP establishes, maintains and promotes appropriate standards of quality for educational programs, and Naropa is thrilled its Transpersonal Art Therapy master’s program has been recognized in this regard.
Naropa uniquely offers both an undergraduate art therapy program and a graduate art therapy program. The graduate program in Transpersonal Art Therapy is one of five concentrations in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Naropa. The program fuses clinical skill and transpersonal counseling with mindfulness training and studio art. It prepares students to become licensed professional counselors and art therapists through a socially engaged curriculum that embraces the creative process as a powerful healing opportunity.
Leah Friedman, chair of the Transpersonal Art Therapy concentration, shares, “we are absolutely thrilled to receive CAAHEP accreditation and recognition from our art therapy community. National accreditation allows us to recruit, retain and educate skilled students and support them as they prepare to serve their communities and attain professional credentials. There is tremendous need for healing right now, and art therapy is uniquely well suited to honor the creative, symbolic, and transformative potential in every brave client.”
Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. As the “birthplace of the modern mindfulness movement,” Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom studies with traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
