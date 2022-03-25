WEW CREW member Christi Venable is all about transforming lives for the better
Working in corporate settings & school districts, she creates mental health interventions to help companies retain employees & schools engage students & staff.
I’m inspired to continue educating people about mental health and help them uncover their true potential to live life to the fullest.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christi Venable, NCC, LPC, founded SMILE Therapy Services to do much more than provide therapy. Her vision is to change the way society views and responds to mental health. SMILE Therapy does this by working with school districts to reach youth who struggle behaviorally, socially, and emotionally, guiding them to becoming self-sufficient contributing citizens; providing staff wellness workshops; and by urging corporate workplaces to focus on mental health through educational mental health workshops and leadership development training for managers and executives that uses an emotional intelligence lens.
To carry the message of mental health and wellness, Christi draws on her own experience growing up in a low-income neighborhood, navigating challenges and using her education as a ladder to greater heights. She recognizes the organizations and people who helped her reach her goals, and they have inspired her to give back to minority and underserved communities and help others find success. “I’m inspired to continue educating people about mental health and help them uncover their true potential to live life to the fullest,” she says. “I see my clients really transform their lives and thrive when they are able to process their traumatic experiences.” SMILE Therapy Services offers two locations in Washington, D.C.
Also, an in-demand speaker, Christi offers up-to-the-minute topics such as how Covid-19 has impacted the mental health of kids in schools and adults in the workforce. SMILE Therapy Services continued to serve clients during the pandemic, pivoting to a total tele-health model, and saw a spike in the prevalence of mental health issues as people struggled with a range of emotions brought on by Covid. In May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, SMILE Therapy plans to host a 5K run to bring attention to mental health as the core of wellbeing. Watch for more information on Instagram @smiletherapyllc.
Understanding the benefits of networking, Christi recently joined Women Elevating Women (WEW), a global community of diverse, C-level executives. In joining the WEW CREW, she participates in a virtual private peer advisory group meeting every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams. Christi says, “I joined WEW crew to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, network with them, gain valuable business knowledge, and have connections with other corporations and organizations who can be potential clients.”
About SMILE Therapy Services
SMILE Therapy Services is a certified minority-owned and woman-owned company. In 2020, CEO Christi Venable was honored with the Small Business Association Businessperson of the Year Award for Washington, DC. SMILE Therapy Services is located in the Greater Washington, D.C., region but works throughout the country to provide individualized counseling as well as wellness workshops and training sessions in schools and corporate settings. Read about all available customized services and off-the-shelf programs at www.smiletherapyservices.com and follow the agency on Instagram @smiletherapyllc.
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Get all the details and apply for membership at https://bettyhines.com
