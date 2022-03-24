Camp Guernsey invites community to TAG Town Hall

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter will be hosting a town hall for the Guernsey community on April 7 at 1 p.m. on Camp Guernsey.

Community members will be able to ask Porter questions regarding the present and future direction and policies surrounding Camp Guernsey and the Wyoming Military Department.

The TAG town hall will be held at the General Instruction Building’s Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact the TAG’s Executive Officer, Maj. Jacque Morey, at 307-772-5335, or Camp Guernsey’s Community Relations Specialist, 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine, at 307-836-7771.