Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,377 in the last 365 days.

I-95, Columbus Boulevard Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place in both directions on Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 27, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, southbound travel and bike lane closures are scheduled on southbound

Columbus Boulevard between Lombard Circle and the ramp to northbound I-95 on Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for stormwater drainage maintenance.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The soil boring work is part of advance engineering activities underway for future reconstruction of I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

You just read:

I-95, Columbus Boulevard Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.