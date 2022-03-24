I-95, Columbus Boulevard Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place in both directions on Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 27, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, southbound travel and bike lane closures are scheduled on southbound

Columbus Boulevard between Lombard Circle and the ramp to northbound I-95 on Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for stormwater drainage maintenance.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The soil boring work is part of advance engineering activities underway for future reconstruction of I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

