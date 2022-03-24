Litter Pickup Begins Next Week on Major Highways in Cumberland County

PennDOT crews to remove litter along highways and interchanges
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to begin picking up litter next week on major highways in Cumberland County.
Weather permitting, litter cleanup activities will be at various locations throughout the Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Route 581 and Route 15 corridors in Cumberland County beginning Monday, March 28. Litter will be removed from along these highways, including interchanges, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 for approximately the next two weeks.
There will be no traffic impacts. However, motorists should be alert and watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles operating near the roadway.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
