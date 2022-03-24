Julie Romanowski to Join Knowbility as Director of Accessibility Services
Long-time corporate professional joins leading accessibility nonprofitAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowbility, an award-winning nonprofit in digital accessibility and disability rights, is proud to announce the addition of experienced accessibility professional Julie Romanowski to its team. Effective April 4, Julie will serve as Knowbility’s Director of Accessibility Services.
Julie comes to Knowbility with 21 years of experience in accessibility consulting and management at State Farm. In her most recent role there, she was a Senior Assistive Technology & Accommodations Specialist working to provide assistive technology support and training to employees with disabilities.
In 2012, she became a Senior Digital Accessibility Specialist at State Farm. In this role, Julie helped grow the company’s accessibility efforts from a team of two with no budget to one of more than 20 with a multi-million dollar budget.
“I am so excited about joining Knowbility!” Julie said. “While I enjoyed working at State Farm, I’ve always wanted to do more to help organizations that don’t have the resources a company like State Farm has. Joining Knowbility will allow me this opportunity. This is literally my dream job!”
As Director of Accessibility Services, Julie will be responsible for leading Knowbility's accessibility auditing, testing, and reporting work for clients in the public and private sectors.
“Julie Romanowski is an accomplished and recognized pioneer in the field of digital accessibility,” said Knowbility Executive Director Sharron Rush. “In fact, Knowbility awarded Julie our Accessibility Hero award in the Individual Achievement category in 2016. On behalf of the Accessibility Services Team and all of our staff, we are thrilled. We’re all greatly looking forward to working with Julie in this leadership position.”
Julie holds a degree in computer science from Illinois State university and lives in Mahomet, Ill, near Champaign. In her free time she enjoys helping nonprofit organizations fix accessibility issues in their digital content. She also enjoys hiking with her husband, Brian.
About Knowbility: Founded in 1999, Knowbility, Inc. is an international leader in digital accessibility. Knowbility advocates for digital inclusion for people with disabilities including those who are blind/low vision, deaf, mobility impaired, or have other disabilities. Knowbility’s team of experts is internationally recognized for its supporting role in creating the worldwide standard for web accessibility. Co-Founder and Executive Director Sharron Rush serves as Co-Chair of the World Wide Web Consortium’s WAI Accessibility Education and Outreach Working Group. Since the first AIR competition in 1998, Knowbility has provided accessible web training to hundreds of corporations, government agencies, and community-based organizations throughout the United States. Knowbility’s accessibility testing and consulting team has guided the creation of more than 1,000 accessible websites, making information accessible to the 55 million Americans with disabilities and more than 1 billion world wide.
