Expert QB Coach, Author, and Innovator Is New SportsEdTV Contributor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has named Chris Hixson as a senior contributor. The online leader in sports instruction will offer its football interested audiences Hixson’s specialty expertise as a coach to quarterbacks.

“Chris is the owner and lead coach for The Passing Academy and QBIQ and he has over 30 plus years of football experience, coaching and playing,” said Robert Mazzucchelli Founder and Chairman, SportsEdTV.

Chris’s expertise was honed playing and coaching in the Arena Football league which develops good characteristics for the position of quarterback, mostly because the game requires throwing the football almost every down.

“Chris is an expert on the position’s fundamentals, especially throwing technique and footwork. His QB expertise is detailed in books he has written on the subject,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

Hixson was the University of Rhode Island starting quarterback, for four years, notably throwing for 8,574 yards. He was awarded the Golden Helmet, leading his team to 6 last-minute drives to victory.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help people connect, learn, and grow by improving at sports over the course of their lifetime. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. “

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.