New Bitcoin ATM opens in Blue Ball, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

BLUE BALL , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hippo Kiosks LLC , a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Blue Ball, PA. The new Bitcoin ATM is located at Sunoco gas station at 1085 E Main St, Blue Ball, PA 17506 and is located inside the store to the left of the entrance. The Bitcoin ATM allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. Customers are not required to do any sort of online registration, all you need is cash and your Bitcoin ATM wallet to make a purchase. The Bitcoin ATM is available to the public 7 days a week and is serving area's including East Earl Township and the entire Lancaster County.Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA. As one of the largest Bitcoin ATM companies in Pennsylvania, Hippo Kiosks has Bitcoin ATMs available to customers in the Lehigh Valley area, Bucks County, Luzerne County, Lancaster, Denver, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Middletown, Harrisburg, and Chester County. Hippo Kiosks is always looking for a new location for placing Bitcoin ATMs near you with a goal to bring a Bitcoin ATM to every neighborhood in Pennsylvania.The new Bitcoin ATM in Blue Ball uses hardware from ChainBytes , a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.

