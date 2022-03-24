Submit Release
Late Fees and Penalties Flagged in Bloom Township Audit

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                                               Contact:

March 24, 2022                                                                                               Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

press@ohioauditor.gov                       

                                                                                               

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 Bloom Township (Scioto County) financial audit which included an $8,266 finding for recovery against the Fiscal Officer, Diana Stonerock.

 

During 2019 and 2018, the Township was assessed penalties and interest charges for late payments of federal taxes, state taxes, and retirement contributions. The Township paid the Internal Revenues Service $6,292, the Ohio Public Retirement System $154, and the State of Ohio $1,820 for a grand total of $8,266 in late fees and penalties.

 

The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the Fiscal Officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

