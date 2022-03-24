RE: I 91 MM 37 NB - Roadway open

The road is back open Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 is closed in the area of MM37 NB, due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

